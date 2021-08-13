SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $695,500 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SCWorx alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORX remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,954. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 147.85% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.