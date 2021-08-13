Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.38. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

