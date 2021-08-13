Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $32.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

