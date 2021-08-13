Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,565,900.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.44. 373,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,016,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

