Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.28 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Azul by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

