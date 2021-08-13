Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

