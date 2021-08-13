SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

