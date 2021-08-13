SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
