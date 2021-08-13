Secret One Day Volume Tops $3.85 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $111.39 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00404508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.64 or 0.00951219 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

