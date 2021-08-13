Security Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Security Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

