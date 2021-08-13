Security Asset Management Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Security Asset Management cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 149,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.32. 400,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.