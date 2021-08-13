Security Asset Management Has $5.97 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 2.4% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $434.28. The stock had a trading volume of 187,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,453. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $434.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

