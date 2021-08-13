Security Asset Management Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Security Asset Management lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

