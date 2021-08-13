Security Asset Management Purchases New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.