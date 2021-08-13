Security Asset Management Sells 2,467 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

