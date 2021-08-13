Security Asset Management Sells 590 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $201.48. 934,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.39. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

