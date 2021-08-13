Security Asset Management Sells 753 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Security Asset Management reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,839,712 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $477.78. 99,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,792. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

