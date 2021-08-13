Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.72. Security Federal shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 1,556 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Security Federal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

