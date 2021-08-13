Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 21,228 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.