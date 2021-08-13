Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 21,228 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
