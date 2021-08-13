Seedify.fund One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 56.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

