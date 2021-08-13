Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.57. 518,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,301. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.