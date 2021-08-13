Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,175. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

