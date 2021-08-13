Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,730. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.