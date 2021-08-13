Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,112,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.