Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SEER stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.61. 36,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. Seer has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

