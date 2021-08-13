Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 9.8% Following Earnings Beat

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.78. 8,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 478,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.81.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

