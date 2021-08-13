Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0357 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $727,143.07 and approximately $243,548.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.