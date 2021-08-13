Seigniorage Shares Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $761,808.75 and approximately $125,307.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.99 or 0.99804738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00865052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

