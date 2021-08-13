Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of SEKEY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 12,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.15. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.