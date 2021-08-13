Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

SELB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,030,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.