Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 14,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $498.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

