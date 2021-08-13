Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.50. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 5,714 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.