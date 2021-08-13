SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The company has a market cap of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

