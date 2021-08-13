Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.35. Sema4 shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 2,983 shares trading hands.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

