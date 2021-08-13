SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $334,682.18 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 415,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,023. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $303,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

