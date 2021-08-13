SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 2,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

