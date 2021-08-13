SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.
NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 155,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,443. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About SenesTech
