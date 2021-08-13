Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in July

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

SSYNF stock remained flat at $$1.40 during midday trading on Friday. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

