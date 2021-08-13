Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Cap of $85.72 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $22.02 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008836 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

