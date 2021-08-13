Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $15.22. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

