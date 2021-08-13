Serum Market Cap Reaches $260.39 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $260.39 million and $124.75 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00010950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

