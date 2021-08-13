Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.68

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 211681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
