Sether Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $589,840.92 and approximately $528.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

