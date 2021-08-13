SF Capital (SFCP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $43,992.93 and $5.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.