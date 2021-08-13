SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SGL traded down €0.33 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting €9.59 ($11.28). 651,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of €10.88 ($12.80). The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.39.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

