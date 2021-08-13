Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.