Shard Market Capitalization Tops $6.76 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $29,292.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

