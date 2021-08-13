Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHZHY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,508. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

