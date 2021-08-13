SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $381.29 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00142690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00152099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 0.99534713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00844789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.48 or 0.06893443 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

