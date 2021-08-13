SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $146,224.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,495.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.11 or 0.06937661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.26 or 0.01383815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00377267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00133882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00568259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00343169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00301325 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

