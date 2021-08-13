SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $142,753.33 and $87.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.58 or 0.06984565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00390103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.14 or 0.01378419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00135677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00578832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00347233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00301248 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

